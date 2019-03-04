Exclusive DISCARNATE Clip: Thomas Kretschmann Meets Eva

In our exclusive clip from Discarnate, Dr. Andre Mason (Thomas Kretschmann) meets a little girl named Eva (Aeslin Audri) in a dark room; their encounter is quite ... unsettling.

Kretschmann is a wonderful actor who can slide between heroism and villainy with cagey grace. He first 'popped' for me in U-571 and then later in Peter Jackson's King Kong; he's the kind of actor who fits well into every character he plays, sometimes to the point of completely merging into it.

In recent years, he's also been seen in the likes of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Jungle. Here he looks rather tortured, and, yes, per the official synopsis, that makes perfect sense: "A neuroscientist becomes obsessed with a drug that allows humans to interact with spirits, but during the clinical trial he inadvertently unleashes a deadly supernatural force on his research team."

Watch the clip below. Bex Taylor-Klaus (The Killing, TV's Scream) and Nadine Velazquez (The League) also star. Discarnate is available on Digital and On Demand March 5, 2019 -- that's tomorrow! Here is the pre-order link.

