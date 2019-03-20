DEAD KIDS: Exclusive First Teaser for Mikhail Red's Teen Kidnap Thriller

There’s no stopping Mikhail Red right now. Just days after we shared the first images for the Filipino filmmaker’s upcoming zombie shocker Block Z, we now get an exclusive first look at the teaser trailer for his teen abduction thriller, Dead Kids.

Written by Red’s younger brother Nikolas, Dead Kids marks the 27-year-old’s first foray into dark comedy. It tells the story of a gang of beat-down high schoolers who plot to kidnap the class jock, who happens to be the son of a corrupt politician, and hold him to ransom.

Produced by Globe Studios, and boasting a gutsy young cast that includes Khalil Ramos, Vance Larena, Kelvin Miranda, Jan Silverio, Gabby Padilla, Sue Ramirez and Markus Paterson, Dead Kids is just about to wrap filming (yes! he’s shooting this concurrently with Block Z), so we can expect to see it before the end of the year.

Between now and then, Red has horror movie Eerie hitting cinemas across Asia next month, and is currently in Hong Kong pitching his new Globe Studios collaboration, The Grandstand.

Check out the first teaser for Dead Kids below: