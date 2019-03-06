Miami Coverage Cult Movies Musicals Festival News Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

2050: Exclusive Clip From Princton Holt's Satirical Sci-Fi Fantasy
We have a short, exclusive clip from satirical sci-fi fantasy 2050 to share with you today. 
 
Directed by Princton Holt and written by Brian Ackley 2050 opened in New York City on Valentine's Day and is currently enjoying a one week run at AMC in Los Angeles before moving on to Baltimore (March 15-21), Nashville (March 29-April 4) then Houston (April 12-18).
 
"2050" tells the story of a married video game developer who is introduced to a warehouse that customizes androids for human companionship. Dean Cain (Lois and Clark, God's Not Dead, Supergirl) plays the role of Maxwell, the mastermind behind the warehouse.
 
