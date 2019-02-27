WELCOME TO ACAPULCO Exclusive Clip: Michael Madsen Expresses Displeasure in His Staff's Performance, With Tableware

Guillermo Ivan's action comedy Welcome to Acapulco will be released on VOD and Digital HD by Momentum Pictures on March 12th.

Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you. Michael Madsen is Hyde, obviously the movie's bad guy, and he is taking up issue with his men's failure to obtain a mysterious package. And when you have hands and knives at your disposal it would be a shame not to use them together to get your message across to your goons. You will find it below along with an earnest trailer, eager to share with you just how much action and comedy you can expect in Ivan's film.

In WELCOME TO ACAPULCO, Video game designer Matt Booth has one shot to save his career by unveiling his biggest project yet at the Video Game Awards in New Mexico. But after running into a friend at the airport and having a little too much to drink before his flight, he ends up in ACTUAL Mexico - specifically, Acapulco. As soon as he lands, he finds himself on the run from high-powered criminals, deadly hitmen and the Feds, all looking for a mysterious package that he has allegedly smuggled through customs yet knows nothing about. Partnering with a badass, beautiful femme fatale and channeling his inner video game action hero, the pair unravels a conspiracy that could shake the foundation of the United States, maybe even the world.

Welcome to Acapulco stars Ana Serradilla (Hidden Moon), Michael Kingsbaker (The Dark Knight Rises), Michael Madsen (The Hateful Eight), Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas), William Baldwin (Sliver), Bradley Gregg (Stand by Me), Jeannine Kaspar (Iron Man) and Michael Papajohn (Jurassic World).