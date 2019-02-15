TRIPLE THREAT Trailer: The Greatest Assembly of Martial Artists on One Screen? Could be.

Yes, yes. We know the trailer for Triple Threat, Jesse V. Johnson's action flick starring a mind boggling number of martial arts talent, came out yesterday. We have only just stopped watching it on repeat for the last twenty-four hours.

This breakneck thriller teams over half a dozen of the world’s biggest action stars for the martial arts event film of the year. A hit contract is taken out on a billionaires daughter intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. A down and out team of mercenaries must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill their target.

Do you ever feel get the feeling that your action cinema prayers were finally answered?

We mean, come on! You got a film that stars Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Tiger Chen, Scott Adkins, Michael Jai White, Michael Bisping, Jeeja Yanin, Michael Wong, and Ron Smoorenburg? And you have backed up that ass-kicking lineup with Celina Jade, Jennifer Yang, and Monica Mok?

Here is the kicker though. We are not talking about the expected feet to face ratio in Triple Threat. WellGoUsa, as much as we love them, is putting Triple Threat in US cinemas for one night only on March 19th!

Act fast and clear your calendar so you do not miss it!