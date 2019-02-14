STARFISH: Watch The Trailer For A.T. White's Cosmic Horror

A.T. White's debut arthouse horror Starfish is going on the road next month. Our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures are handling this limited run which White will attend most of the dates on the schedule.

A trailer was released today and you may have a look for yourself below.

After the road trip 1091 Media's The Orchard will release the film on Digital and VOD in May. But do try to get out to one of the theatrical dates as Starfish is much better on the big screen with good sound.

Venues, dates and White's nights in attendance are listed below in the press release.