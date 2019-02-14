IFFR Coverage Movie Posters Crime Movies Anime Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works

STARFISH: Watch The Trailer For A.T. White's Cosmic Horror

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
A.T. White's debut arthouse horror Starfish is going on the road next month. Our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures are handling this limited run which White will attend most of the dates on the schedule.
 
A trailer was released today and you may have a look for yourself below.
 
After the road trip 1091 Media's The Orchard will release the film on Digital and VOD in May. But do try to get out to one of the theatrical dates as Starfish is much better on the big screen with good sound. 
 
Venues, dates and White's nights in attendance are listed below in the press release. 
 
Yellow Veil Pictures and 1091 Media's The Orchard have released the first trailer for upcoming cosmic horror Starfish, featuring a dazzling lead performance from Virginia Gardner (Halloween 2018, Marvel’s The Runaways). The film begins it’s theatrical roadshow tour starting in NYC on March 13 with a rollout in other cities through late April, followed by the Digital/VOD release May 28. Full list of theatrical dates can be found below.
 
Gardner stars as Aubrey, a young woman suffering from the death of a close friend. When a mysterious signal from an unknown dimension summons the end of days, its appears as if only Aubrey is left on earth. Trapped in the apartment of her recently deceased best friend, the only clue she has is a single cassette left behind after her friends death, labeled: "THIS MIXTAPE WILL SAVE THE WORLD."
 
Thrust into a mystery orchestrated by her friend and stricken with grief, Aubrey begins to piece the clues together, uncovering a series of tapes all with pieces of the mystery signal. Along the way, progress is impeded when monstrous creatures begin to overrun the world and enclose in on her. Aubrey is forced to fight off the encroaching creatures and move beyond her own crippling grief in order to find the remaining tapes. But will completing the signal save the world?
 
Director A.T. White (part of the popular UK band Ghostlight) composed the captivating score, while the film’s soundtrack features songs from Sigur Rós, Sparklehorse, Why? and more, creating a unique audio landscape that matches Starfish‘s apocalyptic world.
 
Worldwide genre sales outfit Yellow Veil Pictures will be handling the limited theatrical run, featuring A.T. White in appearance at numerous dates. The theatrical rollout comes in advance of 1091 Media's The Orchard’s Digital and VOD release in May of this year. 
 
 
Theatrical Roadshow Dates:
 
March 13*, 15, 16, Brooklyn NY, Nitehawk Cinema
 
March 15*, Yonkers NY, Alamo Drafthouse
 
March 16*, Boston MA, Coolidge Corner Theater
 
March 18*, Philadelphia PA, The Rotunda
 
March 20*, Columbus OH, Gateway Film Center
 
March 21*, Cleveland OH, Cleveland Cinematheque
 
March 22-24, Brooklyn NY, Film Noir Cinema
 
March 24*, Winchester VA, Alamo Drafthouse
 
March 27*-31, Knoxville TN, Central Cinema
 
March 29* 30*-April 4, Chicago IL, Facets
 
April 2*, Omaha NE, Alamo Drafthouse Midtown
 
April 6*, Denver CO, Sie Film Center
 
April 12-14, San Francisco CA, Alamo Drafthouse New Mission
 
April 13*-14, Phoenix AZ, FilmBar
 
April 18*, Los Angeles CA, The Landmark
 
April 19, Austin TX, Alamo Drafthouse Mueller
 
April 19*, Los Angeles CA, The Arena Cinelounge
 
*Director A.T. White expected to attend.
 
Dates and ticket links are available here: http://starfishmixtape.com/theatrical
 
 
 
On Digital and On Demand:
 
May 28, 2019

Starfish Trailer from Yellow Veil Pictures on Vimeo.

