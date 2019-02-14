ILL: A New Extreme Body Horror Anthology is Coming From TRAUMA, A TASTE OF PHOBIA and SCARS OF XAVIER Directors

A new extreme body horror anthology called Ill was announced the other day. We caught wind of it when my friend Lucio A. Rojas, director of last year's extreme horror offering Trauma, sent me the announcement. After I harranged him online for not coming to me first he ponied up some details about the project. I have been working my way down the list of other directors (more to come).

Rojas will direct one of four chapters, created by himself and three other director from around the World. He will make his chapter, Contagium, in his home country, Chile. He wrote his contribution with one of his ladies of Trauma, Ximena del Solar, who told me yesterday that she is very excited to branch out into writing. They will film Contagium in the middle of the year so that the anthology can target festivals at the end of the year!

Rojas says, "It will be a re-reading of the cinema that both Cronenberg inspired, but passed through the filter of different live shows. Violent, bloody and promises a lot of gore at a festival of entertainment".

We have also written about the projects of Italian filmmakers Lorenzo Dante Zanoni and Domiziano Cristopharo (A Taste of Phobia 2018) before. I asked Cristopharo if he had anything he wanted to add.

"I was very happy when Lucio, who is a great artist and a good friend, told me we should do something together, like a collective project that could melt different visions and artists! I was excited by the idea and also the opportunity to collaborate with him because I'm a big fan of Trauma. I was discussing this project by that time with Kai Bogatzi and Zanoni so between one chat and another Ill became a reality".