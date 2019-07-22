ILL. FINAL CONTAGIUM Exclusive: Unmistakable Body Horror in Poster For Upcoming Horror Anthology

Screen Anarchy has your first look at the first poster for the upcoming biological horror anthology ILL. Final Contagium. All the segments have been shot and are currently in post production. As everything gets tidied up here is the first poster, designed by Max "Cave" Cavenaghi. This wonderfully illustrated work certainly gets right to the point, doesn’t it?

ILL. Final Contagium has been submitted to international festivals. The production team predicts the film will begin it’s international genre circuit run in the last quarter of the year. The trailer will be launched at the end of August. Further down are segment descriptions from each contributor to the project.