HOBBS AND SHAW Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham And Idris Elba Blow up Everything. Everything!

Hobbs and Shaw, the first offshoot from the global phenom Fast & Furious series looks like it has not missed a beat, trading spectacale with punches.

Directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2) this first trailer is the shit. I mean, you had us from the start when Idris Elba throws down, but that buggy and helicopter chase? Through a building? There is seemingly no bar left to raise, is there?

This is us rising from a chair and clapping.

And that last shot from Hobbs outside of the elevator?

This is us laughing out loud.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs and Shaw arrives in theaters Aug. 2.