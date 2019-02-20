ALBATROZ Trailer Teases a Deadly Brazilian Mystery

My Portuguese language skills are rusty (OK, they are non-existent), but the visuals and mood in new TV spots for Brazilian mystery Albatroz caught my eye, sending me back to the first trailer, which actually dropped about two weeks ago.

Per Mubi, here's a synopsis: "The police find a corpse in the office of Alicia, a renowned writer. In search of clues, a researcher suspects that they might be in one of his novels. The tracks converge on the photographer Simão, Alicia's boyfriend during adolescence and world famous for recording a terrorist attack."

Bráulio Mantovani, Fernando Garrido, and Stephanie Degreas star; Daniel Augusto directed. Check out the trailer below, as well as the TV spot I mentioned. Albatroz is heading for theatrical release in Brazil on March 2.