IFFR Coverage Indie Videos Festival Videos Indie Interviews Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

ALBATROZ Trailer Teases a Deadly Brazilian Mystery

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
ALBATROZ Trailer Teases a Deadly Brazilian Mystery

My Portuguese language skills are rusty (OK, they are non-existent), but the visuals and mood in new TV spots for Brazilian mystery Albatroz caught my eye, sending me back to the first trailer, which actually dropped about two weeks ago.

Per Mubi, here's a synopsis: "The police find a corpse in the office of Alicia, a renowned writer. In search of clues, a researcher suspects that they might be in one of his novels. The tracks converge on the photographer Simão, Alicia's boyfriend during adolescence and world famous for recording a terrorist attack."

Bráulio Mantovani, Fernando Garrido, and Stephanie Degreas star; Daniel Augusto directed. Check out the trailer below, as well as the TV spot I mentioned. Albatroz is heading for theatrical release in Brazil on March 2.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
BrazilDaniel AugustoFernando GarridoStephanie Degreas

More from Around the Web

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.