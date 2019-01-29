REDCON 1: Watch The Trailer For The Martial Arts Zombie Action Flick! Yes.

You know, I never knew I wanted to see what nun-chucks would do to the decaying cranium of a zombie until I watched this trailer for Chee Keong Cheung's zombie action flick Redcon 1.
Believe me, I do not think they make for a practical weapon at all in the event of a real zombie apocalypse. What do you do when the chain eventually snaps? Then you just have a short stick! Still. The idea of soldiers using martial arts in close quarters combat with a infectious horde at least piques some interest.
Have a look at the trailer for yourself. Dread Central and Epic Pictures will release Redcon 1 in May.
Dread Central Presents and Epic Pictures are about to take you into post-apocalyptic England with the announcement that we will be releasing REDCON-1! The film comes from the mind of writer/director Chee Keong Cheung and is produced by Carlos Gallardo (Desperado, Once Upon a Time in Mexico), Stephen L’Heureux (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), and Kevin Eastman, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and publisher of Heavy Metal.
“A government experiment is unleashed, releasing a mutated genetic virus which amplifies and enhances human abilities. Amidst pandemic chaos, humanity is reborn as a stronger, faster, far more deadly creature; an evolutionary backlash that creates a new breed of killing machine.
As the military loses ground against the onslaught, preparations are made to launch a final strike against an infection they know they cannot contain or conquer; a cleansing of both infected and human alike.“
Chee Keong Cheung states, “I’m incredibly excited to have the chance to partner up with Dread Central Presents for the US release of REDCON-1. The team at Dread Central have been instrumental in both discovering and putting a spotlight on so many great genre talents from around the world and I’m grateful and honored they feel so passionate about REDCON-1 and my vision for the film. I’m looking forward to taking audiences on an intense rollercoaster ride with REDCON-1.”
Carlos Gallardo adds, “REDCON-1 is an epic cinematic ride that gets better and better with repeat viewings. Chee is a great young director with a lot of talent and I believe a big career ahead of him. Finding a good filmmaking partner is important to keep advancing in this industry and to keep making films, films that entertain and have something to say. Working with Dread Central gives filmmakers a good platform to be seen and discovered.”
“The insanity of the threat was clear, the odds were overwhelming, only one man could pull off an impossible mission… and I’m only talking about [Chee Keong Cheung]!” gushes executive producer Kevin Eastman. “Wait until you see the film! REDCON-1 gets two bloody thumbs up from me!”
Dread Central Presents’ Director of Distribution Rob Galluzzo says, “The goal with the Dread Central Presents label has always been to introduce audiences to a diverse slate of genre offerings. We’re excited to give fans a shot of action-themed horror with REDCON-1!”
Directed by Chee Keong Cheung, who co-wrote the film with Steve Horvath and Mark Strange, REDCON-1 stars Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo, Mark Strange, Katarina Leigh Waters, Martyn Ford, and Joshua Dickinson. It was also produced by Ioanna Karavela and Mark Strange.
