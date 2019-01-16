LEVEL 16: Dark Sky And Raven Banner Announce Release Date With a Trailer And Poster Debut For The Canadian Dystopian Thriller

Dark Sky Films and our friends here in Toronto, Raven Banner Releasing, have acquired Danishka Esterhazy's dystopian thriller Level 16. Along with announcing the release date the poster for theatrical and US VOD were released along with the trailer.

Both groups will release the film day and date on March 1st. Dark Sky Films will release in cinemas and on VOD, there is a list of cinemas across the States where the film will play. No official word yet on Canadian cinemas.

Sixteen-year-old Vivien is trapped in The Vestalis Academy, a prison-like boarding school, keeping to herself and sticking her neck out for no one. Until she is reunited with Sophia -- the former friend who betrayed her. Together the girls embark on a dangerous search to uncover the horrifying truth behind their imprisonment. Soon running for their lives, the girls must save themselves or die trying. “Danishka Esterhazy has crafted a sinister tale that is essential viewing for our time,” said Raven Banner’s Managing Partner, Michael Paszt. “It’s a real honour to be working with Danishka and her team.” Produced by Toronto’s Markham Street Films, the feature stars Katie Douglas (Mary Kills People), Celina Martin (Public Schooled), Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) and Peter Outerbridge (The Expanse).

New York City - Nitehawk in Brooklyn

Yonkers, NY - Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers

Los Angeles - Laemmle Music Hall

Houston, TX - Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra

Austin, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Mueller

Kansas City, MO - Screenland

Colombus, OH - Gateway

Phoenix, AZ - FilmBar