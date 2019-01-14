LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 12 "Outrageous Beauty Revue"

Episode 12 in the LET ME BE FRANK web documentary series features the “tacky, wildly colorful loud show of bad taste” that was the Outrageous Beauty Revue. In the late 1970s, the OBR was one of the major public performances created by Frank Moore that ran for 3 ½ years at the punk venue, the Mabuhay Gardens, in San Francisco. In this episode, Frank explores the deeper purposes and hidden dimensions of what appeared to be a wild cabaret show performed by untrained people “just for fun”, and describes the vision the show came from, and which runs throughout Moore’s work: “to create trances and realities which will bring change.”

“Outrageous Beauty Revue” features still photos and video footage of many of the acts from this show. Readings by Vinnie Spit Santino and Steve Davis.

Episode 12 also features “Black Flag’s Audience”, the 6th segment from “How To Handle An Anthropologist”, a recurring animated feature in the Let Me Be Frank series, from the soon-to-be-published book by the same name.



Music by Michael LaBash, Leila & The Snakes, Frank Moore & Vinnie Spit Santino, Vinnie Spit Santino, and Mr. Lucky.



Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.



The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art of a Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.



Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.



The series is available on Frank’s website at http://frankadelic.com and on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/channels/letmebefrank .

See Episode 12 below!