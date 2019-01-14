HARPOON: Yellow Veil Acquires World Sales, Release New Teaser

Upstart sales company Yellow Veil Pictures have acquired the worldwide sales right for the Canadian dark comedy Harpoon from director Rob Grant (Alive and Knuckleball).

Directed and written by Grant, Harpoon is about to have its World Premiere at the esteemed Internation Film Festival Rotterdam at the end of the month. Perhaps our own Ard Vijn will be able to catch the flick during his time at the festival.

Yellow Veil have released a quick tease(r) in light of their announcement. You will find it below.