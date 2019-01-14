HARPOON: Yellow Veil Acquires World Sales, Release New Teaser

NY/LA-based arthouse genre sales company Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired world sales rights on HARPOON from director Rob Grant (Mon Ami, 2012) and producers Michael Peterson (Alive, 2018), Kurtis David Harder (What Keeps You Alive, 2018) and Julian Black Antelope (Knuckleball, 2018).Starring Munro Chambers (Turbo Kid), Emily Tyra (Code Black), and Christopher Gray (The Mist), Harpoon is a dark comedy about the rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension that amount when three best friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean under suspicious circumstances. Shot in Calgary, Alberta and San Pedro, Belize, and written by Grant, HARPOON is a brutal and absurd genre film that brings a new twist to the lost at sea genre.Yellow Veil Pictures Co-Founder Joe Yanick said “Rob has an ability to mine the depth of human darkness, and come up with something wickedly funny. As our first foray into the subgenre, we found one with something for everyone. You're going to laugh...but then it's going to make feel bad for laughing."Director Rob Grant said "I've been extremely fortunate to work with such a talented and supportive team at 775 Media Corp and am now equally as fortunate to work with Yellow Veil on my next film Harpoon. Hugues, Justin, and Joe's support and enthusiasm for unique and interesting projects as well as their strong track record makes me confident we are in great hands and excited for the film's future together as we gear up towards the premiere!"HARPOON makes its world premiere at the 48th International Film Festival Rotterdam, which takes place the 23 Jan – 3 Feb 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Harpoon Teaser from Yellow Veil Pictures on Vimeo.