Exclusive: Donald Sutherland Stands Trial in AMERICAN HANGMAN Clip

In American Hangman, the new thriller from writer/director Wilson Coneybeare, a kidnapping, broadcast live on social media, turns into the trial of a judge who presided over a botched criminal case. This time, however, the audience gets to play judge and jury, deciding if the judge himself gets to live or die.

Aqute Media and Vertical Entertainment have given Screen Anarchy an exclusive clip from the film to view featuring Mad Men's Vincent Kartheiser as the would-be judge, jury and executioner.

The film also stars screen legend Donald Sutherland, Oliver Denis and others.

American Hangman opens in select theaters on January 4, 2019.

Check out the clip below: