Trailer: The Earth Trembles, The Titans Rise In GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS

It sure looks like director Michael Dougherty isn't messing around with the new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the long awaited follow-up to 2014's American series reboot. Due in theaters this coming summer, Godzilla: King of the Monsters appears to be all about giving the people what they want, more kaiju action. The first film suffered a bit from not enough Godzilla and too much origin story, however, the sequel looks to be going all out in an attempt to reclaim the monster movie fanatic audience that was largely unimpressed with the first film.

Whereas the first film pitted Big G against the brand new MUTO menace, a previously unknown kaiju, the sequel is playing the hits by bringing back a trio of classic kaiju adversaries. We get glimpses of Mothra and Rodan in the trailer, but it's made very clear that the real battle is between Godzilla and the massive three-headed dragon, Ghidorah. The footage in the trailer puts serious emphasis on action, and I know I'm all in for a faster paced Godzilla, especially after the last few efforts we've seen in the years since Gareth Edwards' 2014 film.

Apart from the King of the Monsters, several key cast members also return, including Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins, but we are introduced to an interesting new cast of characters as well. Joining the sequel are Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Vera Farmiga (American Horror Story), and O'Shea Jackson, Jr. (Ingrid Goes West), among others.

I am 100% into this new footage, what do you think?

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled to destroy all theaters on May 31st, 2019.