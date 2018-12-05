THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK: Watch The Trailer For Henry Dunham's Thriller

RLJ Entertainment is releasing Henry Dunham's thriller The Standoff at Sparrow Creek into US cinemas and On Demand and digital on January 18th, 2019. The trailer dropped earlier today. Have a look for yourself below.

After a mass shooting at a police funeral, reclusive ex-cop Gannon finds himself unwittingly forced out of retirement when he realizes that the killer belongs to the same militia he joined after quitting the force. Understanding that the shooting could set off a chain reaction of copycat violence across the country, Gannon quarantines his fellow militiamen in the remote lumber mill they call their headquarters. There, he sets about a series of grueling interrogations, intent on ferreting out the killer and turning him over to the authorities to prevent further bloodshed.

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek stars James Badge Dale, Brian Geraghty, Patrick Fischler, Happy Anderson, Robert Aramayo, Gene Jones and Chris Mulkey.