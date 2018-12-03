NEWLY SINGLE: Exclusive Clip For Anti-Rom-Com

Gravitas Ventures is releasing Adam Christian Clark's anti-rom-com Newly Single on Dec 7th. It will be available on iTunes in North American and Amazon in the UK. Screen Anarchy has been asked to share an exclusive clip with you. We have also included the trailer. Have a look for both below.

On the heels of booking a life-changing motion picture, a film director drives away his girlfriend and aggressively re-enters the LA dating scene.

Writer/director Adam Christian Clark (CAROLINE AND JACKIE) steps in front of the camera to play Astor Williams Stevenson, a character loosely based on Clark himself, in the meta-dark-comedy NEWLY SINGLE. Recently dumped by his long-term girlfriend and balancing the pitfalls of production for his second feature, Astor, an indie filmmaker in L.A., finds himself alone, prowling; and aggressively taking his insecurities out on the women he encounters. The film explores the inner workings of the changing modern, urban world of dating, independent filmmaking, and the deep desire to be anyone but one's true self.

NEWLY SINGLE is a story of dating, manhood, feminism, dreams, and the universal desire to be loved.