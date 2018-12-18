Holiday Gift Guide 2018, Part 2: B-Movie Christmas

Scream Factory sent Mike and myself a bunch of B-Movie horror and science fiction titles and we're covering them all here under the moniker of B-Movie Christmas.

Forgotten body horror Brain Dead starring Bill Pulman and Bill Paxton, anyone? Surprisingly compelling early 70s apocalyptic sci-fi Colossus the Forbin Project? Nearly lost William Castle thriller The Night Walker? Early 90s vampire movie Rockula featuring an undead teen desperate to woo and rock alongside his mom, played by Toni Basil of "Mickey" fame, and Thomas Dolby as the film's villain?

Other films here include the fantastic Amicus 70s horror anthology The House That Dripped Blood, the Joseph Stefano (Psycho, The Outer Limits) penned Eye of the Cat, the Curtis Harrington shocker Games starring Simone Signoret, The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake, the schlockier than Schlock flick The Screaming Skull, the matter transmitter mixup of The Projected Man and the Spanish erotic horror The House That Screamed.

