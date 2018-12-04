"Darwins Law" now available - check out the ultra violent trailer!

From the creators of BREAK and BUNKER OF THE DEAD comes a new evolution in independent filmmaking... welcome to DARWIN'S LAW. Directed by Matthias Olof Eich, starring Patrick Jahns, Esther Maaß, Ralph Willmann, Janos Tiborcz, Clarissa Molocher, Sebastian Badenberg, Christopher Lee Meadows, Alexandra Bekiou and many, many others.

Agent Scott Taylor is investigating an illegal killer online game called Darwins Law. Determinde to shut it down, he gets too close to discovering who is behind it all and suddenly he disappears - only to discover he is now part of the game himself. Now, Scott Taylor must somehow survive - DARWINS LAW.