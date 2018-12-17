Blood Window 2018: Takeaways And Standouts From The Pitch Sessions

With this year’s edition of Blood Window, the genre focused program in the larger Ventana Sur production market, all wrapped up we can now sit back and take a moment to reflect on the past week’s events.

This was my first trip down to the tenth annual Latin American film market held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This was the sixth edition of Blood Window itself and though I have covered co-production markets over the years in the past, specifically Frontieres at Fantasia, Blood Window still managed to be a fresh and new experience for me.

While I had the larger film festival of Fantasia to go to when my market coverage was complete Ventana Sur and Blood Window are all business, baby. It is about getting your film made and getting it out into the World once completed.

Pitch Sessions at Blood Window took place over two days during the market and did not take place until midway through the week, leaving a couple days before hand for filmmakers to polish their presentations. There were a handful of Market and Work in Progress screenings to go to over Monday night and Tuesday and I moderated a panel about recognizing potential in a production in its early stages with Raven Banner’s Andrew Hunt, Jinga Films’ Julian Richards and Demian Rugna, director of Aterrados (Terrified). Nothing like diving in head first I had never moderated a panel before, and one in front of a largely local Spanish speaking audience, so I let the gentlemen speak from their own filmmaking and film sales experiences while cracking wise to keep the mood loose.

Other than the pitches taking place over two mornings the other more glaring difference was that two of the market’s jurors, Bifan’s Thomas Nam and Sitges’ Monica Garcia Massague would ask the filmmakers questions about their projects right after their presentation. Other than being able to think on your feet after making your presentation what was also clear was what the market was looking for from each project – do you think your film will perform well internationally or just locally? With a number of international producers and sales agents in attendance they would be more inclined to invest or partner with a project that could place anywhere, something that we had touched on in our panel only the day before.

I have attended enough co-production markets over the years to know that out of even the most successful markets only a couple projects will make back onto the festival circuit and have some kind of international sales and distribution arrangement. Though statistics and percentages may be against all the projects I have chosen a handful of projects that stood out for various reasons. Some have a better chance of reaching an international audience, some I deem worthy of mention for what they mean to a trend in the industry that needs addressing. Others I like for their sheer audacity and ambition.

Let us have a look shall we?