Imagine 2026: Heads-Ups And Recommendations

Opening the festival this year is Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska's science fiction thriller Hot Spot, about a detective with an augmented brain who is assigned to solve a murder in a refugee camp. The plot thickens when he encounters a 'çyber witch', someone who manages to alter his perceptions and who is part of a dangerous rebellion. Andrzej Konopka and Noomi Rapace have the leads, and coming from the writer and director of The Lure I expect a lot of good from this.

Our Olga Artemyeva had mixed feelings, but opening films at this festival sometimes tend to turn out to be the winner of the audience award, so let's see...