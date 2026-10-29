Imagine 2026: Heads-Ups And Recommendations
Today sees the start of the largest Dutch genre film festival: Imagine. The Amsterdam-based festival is in its 42nd edition already, and this year they have a record 72 feature films and 55 shorts in their programme. From the 29th of October till the 8th of November, get ready for loads of horror, fantasy and science fiction. It's where we get the first chance here of seeing Yeon Sang-ho's Colony, and Na Hong-Jin's Hope, and Yamazaki Takashi's Godzilla Minus Zero, but also films like Mum, I'm Alien Pregnant by Sean Wallace and Jordan Dodson will be there... And our very own Theodoor Steen is one of the jury members, awarding the Silver Méliès this year.
Check their full programme here, but I'm also going to point out a few more highlights below. Click on the sides of the picture to get the next one!
Check their full programme here, but I'm also going to point out a few more highlights below. Click on the sides of the picture to get the next one!
The main theme this year is Ghost in the Feed, a look at how, through the ages, we have feared our minds being damaged by new media. From being brainwashed by television, to sharing of videotapes, to the current social media and the slanting of your choices through algorithms, filmmakers through the ages have played with those fears and have warned us of the possibilities. Sections in the program will be showing films new and old, from Videodrome to We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. And yes, the 4K remaster of Mamoru Oshii's 1995 classic cyberpunk anime Ghost in the Shell of course...
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