ASHER: Watch This Exclusive Clip With Ron Perlman And Famke Jannsen

Momentum Pictures will release Michael Caton-Jones' upcoming action film Asher in theaters and On Demand / Digital HD tomorrow, December 7th, 2018. His film stars Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Richard Dreyfuss, Peter Facinelli, and Jacqueline Bisset.

Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip with Perman and Janssen to share with you. Find it below.