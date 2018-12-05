ASHER: Watch This Exclusive Clip With Ron Perlman And Famke Jannsen

Momentum Pictures will release Michael Caton-Jones' upcoming action film Asher in theaters and On Demand / Digital HD tomorrow, December 7th, 2018. His film stars Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Richard Dreyfuss, Peter Facinelli, and Jacqueline Bisset.
Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip with Perman and Janssen to share with you. Find it below.
Asher (Ron Perlman) is a former Mossad agent turned gun for hire, living an austere life in an ever-changing Brooklyn. Approaching the end of his career, he breaks the oath he took as a young man when he meets Sophie (Famke Janssen) on a hit gone wrong. In order to have love in his life before it's too late, he must kill the man he was, for a chance at becoming the man he wants to be.