ASHER: Watch This Exclusive Clip With Ron Perlman And Famke Jannsen

ASHER: Watch This Exclusive Clip With Ron Perlman And Famke Jannsen
Momentum Pictures will release Michael Caton-Jones' upcoming action film Asher in theaters and On Demand / Digital HD tomorrow, December 7th, 2018. His film stars Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen,  Richard Dreyfuss,  Peter Facinelli, and Jacqueline Bisset. 
 
Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip with Perman and Janssen to share with you. Find it below. 
 
Asher  (Ron  Perlman)  is  a  former  Mossad  agent  turned  gun  for  hire,  living  an  austere  life  in  an  ever-changing  Brooklyn.  Approaching  the  end  of  his  career,  he  breaks  the  oath  he  took  as  a  young  man  when  he  meets  Sophie  (Famke  Janssen)  on  a  hit  gone  wrong.  In  order  to  have  love  in  his  life  before  it's  too  late,  he  must  kill  the  man  he  was,  for  a  chance  at  becoming  the  man  he  wants  to  be.
 
