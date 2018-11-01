Vancouver IFF Coverage Hollywood News Action Movies Weird Interviews Horror Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Watch Exclusive, Tense POSSUM Clip: Sean Harris and His Puppet

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Watch Exclusive, Tense POSSUM Clip: Sean Harris and His Puppet

Sean Harris first grabbed me when he gave life to the tragic figure that was Joy Division's Ian Curtis in 24 Hour Party People, and then a little later in Billy O'Brien's Isolation and then I luxuriated in his cunning role in the small-screen series The Borgias.

He has always struck me as an actor who gives himself over the the characters he portrays, bringing instant menace when that's required, as in the two latest Mission: Impossible blockbusters. Though I haven't seen Possum yet, he quickly conveys his character's very, er, distinctive traits in our exclusive clip.

The directorial debut of Matthew Holness, who also wrote the original screenplay, Possum tells the tale of "a disgraced children's puppeteer [who] must confront his sinister stepfather and a hideous puppet he keeps hidden in a brown leather bag in order to escape the dark horrors of his past."

Alun Armstrong also stars and is featured in the clip, which you can watch below. We've included the trailer as well. Possum will open in theaters and on digital platforms via Dark Sky Films on Friday, November 2.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Alun ArmstrongDark Sky FilmsMatthew HolnessSean Harris
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.