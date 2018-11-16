Trailer: Turkish Action-Fantasy Netflix Series THE PROTECTOR Looks Wild

A few days ago Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming Turkish fantasy action series, The Protector. The series, starring Çagatay Ulusoy as Hakan, the titular protector, as a man given supernatural powers by a mysterious talisman. These powers translate into a whole lot of ass kicking and a new set of supercharged pals who are charged with training and protecting him from The Immortal, a kind of evil cognate.

The whole thing looks pretty rad, and while I confess to not knowing a whole lot about Turkish film, but I do know that of the 13 episodes Netflix has lined up for this new event, our friend Can Evrenol (Baskin, Housewife) is at the helm with what looks like a pretty sizable sandbox to play in. His last two features have been low to mid budget, but with Netflix behind The Protector, it looks like they are trying to extend their hold on international serials like they've done with Narcos, Sacred Games, and other properties all over the world, and I am into it.

The Protector hits Netflix worldwide on December 14th, check out the new trailer below.