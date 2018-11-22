JOHNNY Z: Check Out The Trailer For This Horror Action Flick

Check out the trailer for this upcoming Spanish/English language martial arts action flick Johnny Z. Put together by the team that has created lo-fi genre films like She Kills, House Shark and Night of Something Strange the film is aiming to debut on the festival circuit in the Spring of 2019.

Johnny Z is a film about a half human, half zombie named Johnny who’s blood holds the cure to the zombie epidemic. After escaping Nordac, an experimental medical prison, Johnny comes under the guidance of a martial arts Grandmaster named Jonray who agrees under a dying wish to protect and embarks on a journey to find a missing doctor while battling his one personal demons. Starring Michael Merchant (House Shark, Night of Something Strange) and International Martial Arts Master Felix Cortes (Daredevil and the upcoming Wonder Woman 84.). Special effects by Marcus Koch (We Are Still Here, American Guinea Pig Series). Produced by Michael Kraetzer, Nicolás Onetti, Brie Straiton, Brett Janeski and Ryan Felker. Penned by Ron Bonk (She Kills, House Shark.), and Directed by Jonathan Straiton (Night of Something Strange.)

Johnny Z's production company Hurricane Bridge Entertainment is partnering with our friend Nico Onetti (Abrakadabra and What The Waters Left Behind) and Black Manadala for worldwide distribution.