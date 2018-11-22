JOHNNY Z: Check Out The Trailer For This Horror Action Flick

Morbido Coverage Dramas Crime Movies International News International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Johnny Z is a film about a half human, half zombie named Johnny who’s blood holds the cure to the zombie epidemic. After escaping Nordac, an experimental medical prison, Johnny comes under the guidance of a martial arts Grandmaster named Jonray who agrees under a dying wish to protect and embarks on a journey to find a missing doctor while battling his one personal demons.Starring Michael Merchant (House Shark, Night of Something Strange) and International Martial Arts Master Felix Cortes (Daredevil and the upcoming Wonder Woman 84.). Special effects by Marcus Koch (We Are Still Here, American Guinea Pig Series). Produced by Michael Kraetzer, Nicolás Onetti, Brie Straiton, Brett Janeski and Ryan Felker. Penned by Ron Bonk (She Kills, House Shark.), and Directed by Jonathan Straiton (Night of Something Strange.)