FIrst Teaser for TOY STORY 4: Toys in the Clouds

I'm not sure if it just an odd coincidence that two movies this year have made use of Judy Collins' recording of 'Clouds' (the first being Hereditary during its closing credits, an interesting choice for certain). But here it is again, this time arguably more appropriately, in the first teaser for Toy Story 4.

From the press release:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

But Forky insists that he is NOT a toy! An actual spork-turned-craft-project, Forky is pretty sure that he doesn’t belong in Bonnie’s room. Unfortunately, every time he tries to get away, someone yanks him back into an adventure he’d rather skip. Filmmakers called on comedian Tony Hale to provide the voice of Forky. “It’s a huge thrill to be part of the Toy Story family,” he said. “But it’s going to take a while for it to really sink in.”

Said Cooley, “When we thought up this character, Tony was the first actor that came to mind and I’m thrilled he accepted. Tony’s performance as Forky is a comedy salad of confidence, confusion, and empathy... served by hilarious spork.”

How were filmmakers able to convince Hale to give voice to Forky? “A utensil’s existential crisis?” he asked. “I’m in!”

It seems like all our favourites are back: Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Mr & Mrs Potato Head, the gang set for a new adventure with a new addition. The film is due for release on June 21, 2019. Check out the teaser below.