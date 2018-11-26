"Finale" hits Scandinavia as a Blockbuster Exclusive - Check out the trailer here!

Danish horror film "Finale" finally hit the native Scandinavia as a Blockbuster Exclusive. For now the good people of Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland can enjoy a good scare and the rest of the world is soon to follow.

Directed by Søren Juul Petersen based on the book by Steen Langstrup, "Finale" stars Anne Bergfeld, Karin Michelsen, Damon Younger, Kristoffer Fabricius, Mads Koudal, Kim Sønderholm and Gustav Scavenius

Nationwide quietness. The streets are empty. Everyone’s glued to their screens at home, watching the final game. In the outskirts of Denmark, close to the German border, a small gas station needs to be open for service, even on this special night. Two young women have the shift. Ambitious Agnes is in the backroom putting finishing touches on her thesis, while freespirited Belinda is on her phone, hoping to get the attention of her boyfriend. Unfortunately, the shift is not going to be as uneventful as they think, because no customers also means no witnesses, and the girls have been spotted to play a special part in a very different sort of game.

Check out the film in Scandinavia exclusively courtesy of Blockbuster in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland - The rest of the world will have to wait a little longer

