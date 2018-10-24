Velasco Broca's AUTONOMOUS GODS Fall In Love

What is love and where does it come from? Spanish maverick Velasco Broca and his collaborators at Canódromo Abandonado have the answer in the third episode of their (very odd) comedy web series Autonomous Gods. Watch and learn!

In an underwater cathedral, a grumpy priest explains a series of esoteric truths to a an altar boy: where do the cosmos and the Spanish regions come from? What is love? Where do the gods end up when we stop believing in them? Through his teachings, we find out about the world of the regional gods and get caught up in their fear, anger and sadness.