Slow Motion. Unnecessary (non)happenings on screen.

Now let me tel you about another time. A time when there were no recaps, no overexplanatory scenes and no time or space for a scene that should only be 2 or three seconds, but due to lack of inspiration or an otherwise misguided sense of tensionbuilding, is played more slowly than the actual real time footage so that the shown scene will actually be 3 or 4 times longer. Well during the formentioned time that was the late seventies, and i was growing up there was the scifi tvshow called "the Six Million Dollar Man".

And if memory serves me right, when our hero Steve Austin uses his bionic powers to jump further than anyone can, this scene is played out in a very slow fashion. So we can see Steve begin the start of his jump, the jump itself which always was further than you could expect and a nearly impossible landing. I never understood when Steve jumped , why his movement was slowing down, but

i always was captivated when he did that bionic leap.

The Slow-Motion technique can be used or abused for many things, but i cannot shake the feeling that lately it has often been used for mostly filler function. Everybody has seen this, especially on tvshows, when (usually) the heroes or what other protagonist there is goes for the ultimate battle, a showdown, a reckoning or.............. just cross the street? A moment when he/she or they take the walk to meet (that week's) bad guy or girl and battle it out once and for all. This moment has to be a key moment in that story we have to be reminded of the importance of the upcoming scene, so let's drag this out for (a) second(s).



Yeah, there are thousands of these scenes in todays tvshows, to what function exactly? When we know that for example the good guys ae going to meet the bad guys, why do we need a scene that is slowing down the movement of the people when the rest of the show or movie is playing at normal pace? I have never understood the need for such lame and unnecessary framerape. And isn't it about time somebody stops with using this. Now we are used to these scenes and can predict when certain scenes in movie or tvshow will come to a halt and show the movement to moonwalk pace.

Surely the greatest violators are the tvshows where pacing is often problematic for the sake of commercialism. So another cityscape moment or a scene played out in a slower speed can easily be inserted. Or often used as filler because the episode otherwise will be too short for the required length of airtime.

Surely there can be a number of other reasons to show a scene slower. But if it is not natural or part of the story, why would you show it

and then slow it down. Numerous predictable moments are apparent. Take an explosion, it is now even considered normal that such is scene would be shown in a slower style. Or the ultimate punch, shot, stab, otherwise decisive scene is often required to have a lethargic pace in need for emphasizing the signifance.

Even in very good movies, these things occur. Like in one of the best action pictures this year Mission Impossible VI.

How and why? Cut the ..BS. And just show it like it should be.

Give me some scenes that could play at a normal pace but the filmmakers thought this would be a good idea.

Can you think of a scene? Let me know.

