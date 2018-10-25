ONE WAY OR ANOTHER: Watch The Trailer For Rich Phelps' Dark Short Film

Multi-hyphenate talent Rich Phelps has been touring the country with his new short film One Way Or Another and it's really not hard to see why. Phelps - who wrote, directed and edited the piece - has got a smart indie drama with a dark edge to it here, a sort of character driven rural noir where boredom and familiarity take its characters to some dark places.

On a quiet night in a roadside bar, egos and alcohol ignite - sending two friends on a path toward a violent showdown that could forever change both of their lives.

While the film isn't yet available online in its entirety while on the circuit, I've had a chance to see the whole thing and it's a good one. Take a look at the trailer below for a taste.