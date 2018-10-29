LUCIFERINA: Argentinian Satanic Horror Comes Home this Fall

Artsploitation has called upon the dark forces to release Argentinian genre master Gonzalo Calzada's latest scripture-based gore fest, Luciferina. Calzada (Resurrection, The Clairvoyant's Prayer) directs a visually striking motion picture where religion, innocence, repressed sexuality and evil collide to produce a shocking and potentially terrifying story.

Calzada has screened the film at festivals around the world, including FrightFest London, Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival, Fantaspoa and Cinepolcalypse, where Luciferina took home the award for Best Sexorcism Scene.

Luciferina tells the story of Natalia, a 19-year-old novice who reluctantly returns home to say goodbye to her dying father. But when she meets up with her sister and her friends, she decides instead to travel the jungle in search of a mystical plant. Instead of pleasure, they find a world of Black Masses, strange pregnancies, bloody deaths and perhaps, a sexually violent clash with the Devil himself.

Luciferina will be available November 20th on Blu-ray and DVD in North America. On December 4th, the film will launch on Digital HD, including iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, Vudu and more.

Are you excited to watch this new horror offering directly from Latin America?