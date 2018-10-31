Hey, Toronto! Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Sato Shinsuke's INUYASHIKI At Reel Asian!

Look at that picture up above. Really, take a look at it. It's an old dude with a jet pack sprouting out of his back and buildings exploding. It comes from Sato Shinsuke's adaptation of manga Inuyashiki - a film that prompted Josh Hurtado to declare it Sato's very best in these pages, which is no small claim given that Sato was coming off the runaway success of his adaptation of somzie manga I Am A Hero.

Well, if you want to see that old dude laying waste on the big screen, we can help you out. Inuyashiki screens as part of Toronto's Reel Asian festival on November 11th and we've got a pair of tickets to give away. You want 'em? Simple! Just comment "GIMME THAT OLD MAN CYBORG!" int he comments below and we'll picj out winner at random!