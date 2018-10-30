Frontières 2019: Finance & Packaging Forum in Helsinki Open For Submissions

You have a killer genre film you want to make but woe is you, you need money to make it. You need to talk to people who have money and who love making weird and wonderful genre cinema. It just so happens that the fine folks at Frontieres and Nordic Genre Boost/Nordic Factory know a bunch of people with money and can get you in the same room as them.
The third edition of the Finance & Packaging Forum
is taking place in Helsinki, Finland this year. The forum is an invite only event where 12 filmmakers and their projects will be introduced to industry leaders that are looking for the next big genre film, leaders who want to help get these projects done and out into the World.
So. If you have a project you think everyone will want to back and help you develop then consider submitting it to the Finance & Packaging Forum
.
Frontières is very pleased to announce that the 3rd edition of its Finance & Packaging Forum will take place in Helsinki, Finland. The Forum is organized in collaboration with the Nordic Genre Boost/Nordic Factory, a partnership which is a natural evolution of the 3-year collaboration with the Nordisk Film & TV Fond's Nordic Genre Boost development initiative.
The Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum is an invitation-only event for 12 genre projects seeking to complete their financing and advance to the production stage. 25 industry leaders are invited to meet with the selected projects over 3 days in a closed & collaborative environment. The programme of events will include roundtable strategy sessions, one-on-one meetings, and a proof of concept development lab.
The 2019 Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum is made possible thanks to the major support of the Finnish Film Foundation, the City of Helsinki, and the Nordisk Film & TV Fond.
The Forum is open to genre projects from North America & the European Union. Projects must be seeking to close their financing, with at least 50% of their production financing already confirmed.
