CYBERSLAV Trailer: Fighting Old Evil With Old Slavic Cyberpunk

Evil Pirate Studio in Russia debuted a trailer for their upcoming animated film CyberSlav. Have a look below.

Dubbing it Old Slavic Cyberpunk the team behind the film, producer Stanislav Dmitriev with animation by Ilya Matveev, Ivan Petrov, and Vladimir Berg look to have created a old world tale infused with future world esthetics.

It is a very neat bit of animation. The lines are clean. The character design is cool, along with the tech they use. Yeah, we like what we see and we look forward to seeing more from the CyberSlav team.