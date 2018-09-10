Toronto 2018 Review: AMERICAN DHARMA Wrestles With Our Current Political Carnage

The third chapter in Errol Morris's documentary interview trilogy on significant figures in USA policy creation and thinking is described by the director himself as "his horror movie."

Indeed, the Oscar-winner featured a very considerate and quite repentant Secretary of State, Robert McNamara, examining his mid-20th century legacy with a candour and generosity directed towards the filmmaker. Another U.S. Secretary of State, in the latter part of the 20th century, Donald Rumsfeld was more adversarial and his interview plays out like a chess match. It's an interview that results in a stalemate, and some frustration towards the audience, but fully captures the paradoxes of the man, in spite of no answers.

Now Steve Bannon and Morris interact somewhere between a wild-West showdown and a slow-motion mud wrestle. This is perhaps indicative of the current Trump administration.

Even in the visuals, The Fog of War has McNamara surrounded by data, figures and rules and listening. The Unknown Known uses open water, wordsmithing and endless snowflakes. And American Dharma is filled with abandoned air-strips with cracked pavement, a hangar consumed in fire, and twitter chimes slowed down to sound like banshee wails. Morris wants to shine a light on one of his personal Lucifers, whereas Bannon seems to want to buddy up to, and even at times implicate, Morris in collaboration as fellow filmmakers, citing Oscar-winning The Fog of War as his inspiration to make propaganda documentaries for Breitbart.

Some might question the notion of giving Bannon as glossy a platform as a thougtful Morris documentary, but sunlight is the best disinfectant here. Morris gets in some terrific blows early on that confound Bannon, particularly in regards to burning down so many American establishments, while falsely equating populist rage with an impractical (and frankly, racist) immigration ban and environmental decay. Bannon pauses and evades before changing the subject.

The two men seem more at home discussing some of the minutiae of cinema, including the Gregory Peck war film, 12 O'Clock High, as well as The Bridge on The River Kwai. Interpretations of the final scene of Orson Welles' The Chimes of Midnight seems like 'neutral ground' to grapple with political events; was Falstaff being exiled by his King he made a tragedy or a success in purpose? It is loaded, and compelling, particularly for cinephiles and Shakespeare lovers. It is also no coincidence that The Searchers also makes an appearance. The Western is a grim case of reducing 'The Other.' Both men, of course, have different emphasis on different elements of the John Ford film.

It is telling that Morris chooses to not use the 'look into the camera' technique, the so-called Interrotron to frame Bannon. Rather, he chooses a series of escalating cuts in angles, some of them quite Dutch (again, this is his horror film). He sometimes gives Bannon enough rope to hang himself, but often he lets Bannon prop himself up as an 'Agent of Change,' someone who will clear out the globalism bramble with a Nationalist fire.

It's plain that Bannon sees the world in terms of all-out war, with the only way to win being to burn the whole thing down. Morris indulges him in some of his more egregiously apocalyptic rationales, often with an epic, even bombastic, soundtrack. This is unsettling, but oddly entertaining at the same time. Bannon is painted as both an false 'Robin Hood' as well as a man (Bannon himself is shot in these scenes) striding trough an abandoned, empty wasteland.

Errol Morris is, of course, keen on evaluating photography and procedure. Standard Operating Procedure and The B-Side, along with his wonderfully obsessive essay on the order of which two photos of Crimean War cannonballs were taken on a lonely road, delve into the complex power of photographs. Tabloid and his cold-case novel, An Error Of Wilderness, examine how third-party agents can radically control and change the narrative of a crime or, for that matter, how a documentary film can change the result in The Thin Blue Line.

American Dharma eschews the old media of newspapers and television, and dives down the rabbit-hole of our digital selves, from World of Warcraft economies to Twitterverse of idea dissemination, and the alternative facts of new-media institutions. Pixelated video screens, open windows, and pop-up tweets form a large part of American Dharma's aesthetic, at times, like we are watching a computer desktop.

No longer is the 'Medium the message,' we are in a dangerous reduction to simply 'the Media is the message.' You can see Morris attempt to rally against this, while Bannon doubles and triples down on it. There is a barely restrained 'Fuck You' from both parties, but Morris might win the day with an honest confession: he voted for Hillary Clinton, to the chagrin of his millennial son, out of fear, not hope.

And that Morris admits completely missed reading the wind, Bannon was busy both creating hot air and surfing it to victory. President Trump may be a blunt instrument, but Bannon was successful at using him to pulverize many of the load-bearing pillars that made America great, here and there at times, into the current horror-show.