THE QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD BLVD: Trailer Poster Release Date

Ahead of its L.A. premiere at Beyond Fest on Saturday Dark Star Pictures have acquired Orson Oblowitz's crime-drama The Queen of Hollywood Blvd. Wasting no time they have set a theatrical release for L.A. in October 12th followed by On Demand on the 16th.

On her 60th birthday, Mary (Rosemary Hochschild) finds her past coming back to haunt her, as a 25-year-old debt means the mob is ready to collect with interest, their sights set on the strip club she has run all her life. There’s only one thing she can do: Mount her defenses and stand her ground in a spiral of violence and revenge that will leave no one in her life untouched.

We are pleased to share with you, for the first time, the trailer and new artwork below. Be sure not to miss the final on screen appearance of actor Michael Parks.