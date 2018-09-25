Fantastic Fest Coverage Festival News Hollywood News Indie Interviews Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

FIVE FINGERS FOR MARSEILLES: Watch This 'Death by Hanging' Clip

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The critically acclaimed and much loved South African western Five Fingers For Marseilles arrives on VOD in the US on October 23rd by way of Uncork'd Entertainment. 
 
A new clip arrived this morning, which you will find below. The clip is deep into the story after Tau has returned to Marseilles after twenty years. He has run plenty afoul of Sepoko and his gang and they are about to take care of him. 
 
The residents of the colonial town of Marseilles are under the thumb of police oppression and only the young rebels known as the Five Fingers are willing to stand up to them. Their battle is just, until Tau kills two policemen and flees the scene. The remaining rebels disband while the banished Tau resorts to a life of crime.  Twenty years later, now known as feared outlaw The Lion of Marseilles, he is released from prison. He returns home, desiring only peace and to reconnect with those he left behind. The battle for South Africa’s freedom has been won, and former comrades-in-arms are in prominent positions as mayor, police chief, and pastor. But it quickly becomes clear to Tau that Marseilles is caught in the grip of a vicious new threat — and he must reconstitute the Five Fingers to fight frontier justice. Standing against former allies and new enemies, the re-formed Five Fingers saddle up and ride out, and put their lives at risk to save their beloved Marseilles.
