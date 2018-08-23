Exclusive: The Red Band Trailer For FIVE FINGERS FOR MARSEILLES

The South African western Five FIngers For Marseilles rides into U.S. cinemas on September 7th. Screen Anarchy is pleased to bring your exclusive first look at the red band trailer.

We love this new take on the Western genre to bits and encourage you to check it our for yourself when it hits cinemas next month. A film like Five Figners For Marseilles deserves to be seen on the big screen.

Check out the red band trailer below.

From filmmaker Michael Matthews and screenwriter Sean Drummond comes a thrilling western set against the backdrop of post-Apartheid South Africa. Five Fingers for Marseilles takes place in a small town “governed” by dubious local officials, living in fear of a lawless mob; when an exiled outlaw returns home in search of solace and redemption, brotherhood and loyalty are fused with vengeance.

Screen Anarchy's Shelagh saw the film here in Toronto last year. You will find the link to her full review below but here are some key excerpts.