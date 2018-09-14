CAPTIVE STATE Trailer: Rise to Meet Your Legislature

"No crime. No poverty. No unemployment. The state of our union is strong."

Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Rupert Wyatt's Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict - the collaborators and the dissidents.

The first trailer for the blockbuster science fiction film has dropped from Focus Features and it looks like a big budget version of the USA network TV show The Colony where the story is less about humans fighting aliens and more about how different people cope and survive in the wake of such an occupation.

The cast strong and features many big names including Vera Farmiga, Madeline Brewer, John Goodman, Alan Ruck, Kevin J. O'Connor, James Ransone, Jonathan Majors, D.B. Sweeney, Ashton Sanders, Kevin Dunn, Ta'Rhonda Jones, along with Kiki Layne and Machine Gun Kelly.

Captive State will be in theaters March 2019.