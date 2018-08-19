L'Etrange Festival 2018 full line-up revealed : let's get strange !

For its 24th edition, L'Etrange Festival, which will take place from 5th to 16th of september in Paris, will offer no less than 130 screenings . As usual, the festival continue to explore new cinematic borders, taking his audience among a multitude of genre, countries, and experimentations. This year's edition will offer a huge share of cult japanese cinema with a special program dedicated to the Nikkatsu movies, screening the full Stray Cat Rock saga, the Woman Gambler trilogy, and a program dedicated to the punk years of a - then freshmen, now confirmed - directors such as Sono Sion and Sogo Ishii. Also to be noted : Shinya Tsukamoto latest effort, Killing, will be part of this year's competition. Also, be sure not to miss Erik Matti's Buybust and Timo Tjahjanto's May the devil take you, ScreenAnarchy's pick. Discovered 2 years ago during the festival with The Plague at the Karatas Village, Kazakh filmmaker Adilkhan Yerzhanov is back for a special program dedicated to his full filmography. Among the other guests : Pakito Bolino and Le Dernier Cri - a french underground subversive publisher celebrating this year it's 25th birthday - will held a carte blanche and a musical and graphic creation : Mondo DC.

And this is only a glimpse of everything awaiting you. Get ready, here comes the full line-up :

Opening

Opening short : Bavure - Donato Sansone

- Donato Sansone Anna and the Apocalypse - John McPhail

Closing ceremony

The man with the magic box - Bodo Kox

Competition

Competing for the Nouveau Genre price, this year's competition include 21 movies, including Shinya Tsukamoto's Killing or Lars Von Trier's The House that Jack Built. PAnos Cosmatos, whose first movie Beyond the black rainbow was also in competition back in 2012, is back with his new effort Mandy, competing with Omar Rodriguez's Amalia, or the worldwide premiere of Sarah Daggar-Nickson's A Vigilante.

Amalia - Omar Rodriguez Lopez

U - July 22 - Erik Poppe

Murder me, monster - Alejandro Fadel

The spy gone north - Yoon Jong-bin

Mandy - Panos Cosmatos

Luz - Tilman Singer

Life guidance - Ruth Mader

Up upon the stars - Zoe Berriatua

The Nightshifter - Dennison Ramalho

Dachra - Abdelhamid Bouchnak

The house that Jack built - Lars Von Trier

Perfect Skin - Kevin Chicken

Anna & the Apocalypse - John McPhail

School's out - Sebastien Marnier

May the devil take you - Timo Tjahjanto

Perfect - Eddie Alcazar

A vigilante - Sarah Daggar-Nickson

The field guide to evil - Collective

Killing - Shinya Tsukamoto

Buybust - Erik Matti

The Dark - Justin P. Lange & Klemes Hufnagl

New Talents

With this category, the festival is willing to discover tomorrow's talent, screening their first or at least second movie. From Haiti to China, passing by Chili or Belgium, one of these name might be tomorrow's next big thing.

Kafou - Bruno Mourral

La casa lobo - Joaquin Cocina & Cristobal Laon

SHe - Zhou Shengwei

Rhizom - Shazzula

Lifechanger - Justin McConnell

MondoVision

Diamantino - Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt

Violence Voyager -Ujicha

Upgrade - Leigh Whannell

Dukun - Dain Iskendar Said

Frig - Antony Hickling

Liverleaf -Eisuke Naito

Climax - Gaspar Noé

CoinCoin and the extra humans - Bruno Dumont

I feel good - Benoît Delépine & Gustave Kervern

Fags in the fastlane - Josh Sinbad Collins

Documentaries

Cowboys & indians : Patar and Aubier's cinematography

Northern angel - Jean-Michel Roux

The Allins - Sami Saif

Carte Blanche to Jackie Berroyer

Cold Moon - Patrick Bouchitey

Vengeance is mine - Shohei Imamura

Exotica - Atom Egoyan

Double gentlemen - Jean-François Stevenin

Clonk - Bertrand Lenclos

Mission Socrate - Bertrand Lenclos & Jackie Berroyer

Plus a worlwide premiere surprise.

Carte blanche to Pakito Bolino : 25th anniversary of Le Dernier Cri (the last scream)

Undergronde - Francis Vadillo

Dearraindrop - Billy Grant

2Up:Block/2Up:Phobia - Tetsunori Tawaraya

Sgure / Sgure Ox / Dj Rainbow : Ejaculation... / Muscle Park - Sekitani Norihiro

Red & Noisy - Frank Grow

Matt Konture, underground's ethic - Francis Vadillo

Focus program : Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Night God

The Plague at the Karatas Village

The Owners

Constrictors

The Story of Kazakh Cinema

Realtors

The gentle indifference of the world

Focus on : Shahram Mokri

Fish & Cat

Invasion

8 MM hamichiri madness : Japanese indies from the punk years

The ISolation of 1/880000 - Sogo Ishii

The adventure of Denchu-Kozo - Shinya Tsukamoto

I am Sono Sion ! - Sono Sion

Tokyo Cabbageman K - Akira Ogata

Saint Terrorism - Yamamoto Masashi

Hanasareru gang - Suwa Nobuhiro

A man's flower road - Sono Sion

Happiness avenue - Hirano Katsuyuki

Unk - Makoto Tezuka

High School Terror - Makozo Tezuka

The Rain Women - Shinobu Yaguchi

Nikkatsu Extravaganza !

Blind woman's curse - Teruo Ishii

Black Tight Killers - Yasuharu Hasebe

Woman gambler trilogy :

The Cat Gambler - Haruyasu Noguchi

Woman Gambler - Haruyasu Noguchi

Revenge of the woman gambler - Haruyasu Noguchi

Stray Cat Rock Saga :

Delinquant Girl Boss - Yasuharu Hasebe

Wild Jumbo - Toshiya Fujita

Sex Hunter - Yasuharu Hasebe

Machine Animal - Yasuharu Hasebe

Beat '71 - Toshiya Fujita

L'Etrange Music

Mondo DC : musical creation by Le Dernier Cri

Jose Mojica Marin's Embodiment of Evil, reinterpreted by Anvil FX

Retour de Flamme (Backfire)

Special Edgar Allan Poe program :

The tell tale heart - Charles Klein & Leon Shomroy

The Crime of Doctor Crespi - John H. Auer

Rachmaninoff's prelude - Castleton Knight

L'Etrange Gems

The hospital - Arthur Hiller

- Arthur Hiller The Blood Letting (The contract / Manhunt for murder - Claude Mulot (new copy - introduction by Stephane Bouyer)

(The contract / Manhunt for murder - Claude Mulot (new copy - introduction by Stephane Bouyer) Funeral Parade of Roses - Toshio Matsumoto (new copy)

Special Screenings

El Otro Cristobal - Armand Gatti (introduction by Jean-Jacques Hocquard)

- Armand Gatti (introduction by Jean-Jacques Hocquard) Inju Fender - Robert Cordier (in presence of the director)

- Robert Cordier (in presence of the director) Christiane F. - Uli Edel (introduction by Gaspar Noé)

Full information and schedule available on the website of L'Etrange Festival

Source : Press Release