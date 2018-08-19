L'Etrange Festival 2018 full line-up revealed : let's get strange !

For its 24th edition, L'Etrange Festival, which will take place from 5th to 16th of september in Paris, will offer no less than 130 screenings . As usual, the festival continue to explore new cinematic borders, taking his audience among a multitude of genre, countries, and experimentations. This year's edition will offer a huge share of cult japanese cinema with a special program dedicated to the Nikkatsu movies, screening the full Stray Cat Rock saga, the Woman Gambler trilogy, and a program dedicated to the punk years of a - then freshmen, now confirmed - directors such as Sono Sion and Sogo Ishii. Also to be noted : Shinya Tsukamoto latest effort, Killing, will be part of this year's competition. Also, be sure not to miss Erik Matti's Buybust and Timo Tjahjanto's May the devil take you, ScreenAnarchy's pick. Discovered 2 years ago during the festival with The Plague at the Karatas Village, Kazakh filmmaker Adilkhan Yerzhanov is back for a special program dedicated to his full filmography. Among the other guests : Pakito Bolino and Le Dernier Cri - a french underground subversive publisher celebrating this year it's 25th birthday - will held a carte blanche and a musical and graphic creation : Mondo DC.
And this is only a glimpse of everything awaiting you. Get ready, here comes the full line-up :
Opening
Opening short : Bavure - Donato Sansone
Anna and the Apocalypse - John McPhail
Closing ceremony
The man with the magic box - Bodo Kox
Competition
Competing for the Nouveau Genre price, this year's competition include 21 movies, including Shinya Tsukamoto's Killing or Lars Von Trier's The House that Jack Built. PAnos Cosmatos, whose first movie Beyond the black rainbow was also in competition back in 2012, is back with his new effort Mandy, competing with Omar Rodriguez's Amalia, or the worldwide premiere of Sarah Daggar-Nickson's A Vigilante.
Amalia - Omar Rodriguez Lopez
U - July 22 - Erik Poppe
Murder me, monster - Alejandro Fadel
The spy gone north - Yoon Jong-bin
Mandy - Panos Cosmatos
Luz - Tilman Singer
Life guidance - Ruth Mader
Up upon the stars - Zoe Berriatua
The Nightshifter - Dennison Ramalho
Dachra - Abdelhamid Bouchnak
The house that Jack built - Lars Von Trier
Perfect Skin - Kevin Chicken
Anna & the Apocalypse - John McPhail
School's out - Sebastien Marnier
May the devil take you - Timo Tjahjanto
Perfect - Eddie Alcazar
A vigilante - Sarah Daggar-Nickson
The field guide to evil - Collective
Killing - Shinya Tsukamoto
Buybust - Erik Matti
The Dark - Justin P. Lange & Klemes Hufnagl
New Talents
With this category, the festival is willing to discover tomorrow's talent, screening their first or at least second movie. From Haiti to China, passing by Chili or Belgium, one of these name might be tomorrow's next big thing.
Kafou - Bruno Mourral
La casa lobo - Joaquin Cocina & Cristobal Laon
SHe - Zhou Shengwei
Rhizom - Shazzula
Lifechanger - Justin McConnell
MondoVision
Diamantino - Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Violence Voyager -Ujicha
Upgrade - Leigh Whannell
Dukun - Dain Iskendar Said
Frig - Antony Hickling
Liverleaf -Eisuke Naito
Climax - Gaspar Noé
CoinCoin and the extra humans - Bruno Dumont
I feel good - Benoît Delépine & Gustave Kervern
Fags in the fastlane - Josh Sinbad Collins
Documentaries
Cowboys & indians : Patar and Aubier's cinematography
Northern angel - Jean-Michel Roux
The Allins - Sami Saif
Carte Blanche to Jackie Berroyer
Cold Moon - Patrick Bouchitey
Vengeance is mine - Shohei Imamura
Exotica - Atom Egoyan
Double gentlemen - Jean-François Stevenin
Clonk - Bertrand Lenclos
Mission Socrate - Bertrand Lenclos & Jackie Berroyer
Plus a worlwide premiere surprise.
Carte blanche to Pakito Bolino : 25th anniversary of Le Dernier Cri (the last scream)
Undergronde - Francis Vadillo
Dearraindrop - Billy Grant
2Up:Block/2Up:Phobia - Tetsunori Tawaraya
Sgure / Sgure Ox / Dj Rainbow : Ejaculation... / Muscle Park - Sekitani Norihiro
Red & Noisy - Frank Grow
Matt Konture, underground's ethic - Francis Vadillo
Focus program : Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Night God
The Plague at the Karatas Village
The Owners
Constrictors
The Story of Kazakh Cinema
Realtors
The gentle indifference of the world
Focus on : Shahram Mokri
8 MM hamichiri madness : Japanese indies from the punk years
The ISolation of 1/880000 - Sogo Ishii
The adventure of Denchu-Kozo - Shinya Tsukamoto
I am Sono Sion ! - Sono Sion
Tokyo Cabbageman K - Akira Ogata
Saint Terrorism - Yamamoto Masashi
Hanasareru gang - Suwa Nobuhiro
A man's flower road - Sono Sion
Happiness avenue - Hirano Katsuyuki
Unk - Makoto Tezuka
High School Terror - Makozo Tezuka
The Rain Women - Shinobu Yaguchi
Nikkatsu Extravaganza !
Blind woman's curse - Teruo Ishii
Black Tight Killers - Yasuharu Hasebe
Woman gambler trilogy :
The Cat Gambler - Haruyasu Noguchi
Woman Gambler - Haruyasu Noguchi
Revenge of the woman gambler - Haruyasu Noguchi
Stray Cat Rock Saga :
Delinquant Girl Boss - Yasuharu Hasebe
Wild Jumbo - Toshiya Fujita
Sex Hunter - Yasuharu Hasebe
Machine Animal - Yasuharu Hasebe
Beat '71 - Toshiya Fujita
L'Etrange Music
Mondo DC : musical creation by Le Dernier Cri
Jose Mojica Marin's Embodiment of Evil, reinterpreted by Anvil FX
Retour de Flamme (Backfire)
Special Edgar Allan Poe program :
The tell tale heart - Charles Klein & Leon Shomroy
The Crime of Doctor Crespi - John H. Auer
Rachmaninoff's prelude - Castleton Knight
L'Etrange Gems
The hospital - Arthur Hiller
The Blood Letting (The contract / Manhunt for murder - Claude Mulot (new copy - introduction by Stephane Bouyer)
Funeral Parade of Roses - Toshio Matsumoto (new copy)
Special Screenings
El Otro Cristobal - Armand Gatti (introduction by Jean-Jacques Hocquard)
Inju Fender - Robert Cordier (in presence of the director)
Christiane F. - Uli Edel (introduction by Gaspar Noé)
Full information and schedule available on the website of L'Etrange Festival
Source : Press Release
