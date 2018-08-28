Locarno Coverage International Videos Weird News Trailers Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Hulu Orders SOLAR OPPOSITES, New Series From RICK AND MORTY's Justin Roiland

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Variety has reported that streaming service Hulu has ordered two seasons of a new animated series called Solar Opposites from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. Roiland had been developing this series with Fox for some time, as far back as 2015. He will work with Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan on this new show.
 
The series is titled “Solar Opposites.” It centers on a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome. Hulu has ordered two eight-episode seasons, with the first slated to debut in 2020.
 
Roiland and McMahan will serve as writers and executive producers on the project, with Roiland also set to voice the characters Terry and Korvo. Mary Mack and “The Goldbergs” star Sean Giambrone are also attached to lend their voices to the project, playing Jesse and Yumyulack respectively. 20th Century Fox Television will produce, with this being the studio’s first animated series collaboration with Hulu.
