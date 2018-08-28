Hulu Orders SOLAR OPPOSITES, New Series From RICK AND MORTY's Justin Roiland

The series is titled “Solar Opposites.” It centers on a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome. Hulu has ordered two eight-episode seasons, with the first slated to debut in 2020.

Roiland and McMahan will serve as writers and executive producers on the project, with Roiland also set to voice the characters Terry and Korvo. Mary Mack and “The Goldbergs” star Sean Giambrone are also attached to lend their voices to the project, playing Jesse and Yumyulack respectively. 20th Century Fox Television will produce, with this being the studio’s first animated series collaboration with Hulu.