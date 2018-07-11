Fantasia Coverage Dramas Anime Weird Reviews All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

RUBBER Director Returns With KEEP AN EYE OUT

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Rubber helmer Quentin Dupieux has returned to French cinemas with his latest effort Keep An Eye Out (Au Poste) and it would appear he's got a bit of a hit on his hands with over a hundred thousand admissions in its first week.

Louis just found the corpse of a man in front of his apartment building. Taken in for custody by Captain Buron, he nds himself on the wrong end of a surreal interrogation. But how can you prove you are innocent when the cops are crazy?

Benoit Poelvoorde and Gregoire Ludig star in what appears to be - as is the case with all of Dupieux's work - a deeply absurd comedy. A pair of subtitled teasers have just arrived to give a taste to the non-French speakers amongst us. Check them out below.

AU POSTE_teaser_WALL (Keep An Eye Out) from WTFilms on Vimeo.

AU POSTE Teaser OYSTER (Keep An Eye Out) from WTFilms on Vimeo.

