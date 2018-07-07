New Sci-Fi Action Thriller ’Abeyance’ Begins Production

The sci-fi action thriller Abeyance has just started filming in Pontiac, Michigan. The all-star ensemble cast features Scout Taylor-Compton (The Runaways, Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween 2), Richard Tyson (Kindergarten Cop, Black Hawk Down, Something About Mary), Billy Wirth (The Lost Boys, Boys on the Side, Body Snatchers), Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game of Death, An Eye for An Eye opposite Chuck Norris, Steve McQueen: American Icon with Mel Gibson) and Yan Birch (The People Under the Stairs, Death House, Bless the Child).

Martial arts champion (black belts in Judo, Tae Kwon Do and Jiu Jitsu) and multi-award winning writer, director and actor Harley Wallen (Bennett’s Song with Tara Reid, Into a Dark Mind with Tom Sizemore) not only writes and directs this compelling film, but he also stars in it.

In this story, we follow Corey (Damien Chinappi), a troubled and suicidal military veteran who stumbles across a kidnapping with great scientific implications and alongside his unlikely “partner in crime” a prostitute named Stephanie (Kaiti Wallen), they decide to try to help a young girl, Miranda (Angelina Danielle Cama), who got away. They enter a world far more complex, cutthroat and dangerous than they could ever imagine.

Vida Ghaffari (The Mindy Project, the upcoming Nation’s Fire), Shane Hagedorn (Wild Faith)

and Calhoun Koenig (Moving Parts) also star. Production will begin in late June through early August in Pontiac, Michigan.