KNUCKLEBALL: Raven Banner Acquires Canadian Thriller

Our friends at Raven Banner have just picked up the Canadian thriller Knuckleball. Michael Peterson`s film will have its Quebec Premiere at Fantasia on Saturday. Raven Banner plans a theatrical release this Fall followed by iTunes and VOD.
We saw the trailer and a clip from Knuckleball during last year`s buyer`s showcase during the Frontieres Co-pro market. I had this to say,
The trailer definitively gives off a Home Alone goes horror vibe with what looks like Henry setting up traps for Dixon. But yeah, it certainly looks darker than that franchise for sure.
The surprising turn here is from Munro Chambers as the creepy neighbor. No longer the squeaky clean Kid from Turbo Kid there is something really unsettling about his appearance and he actions in the footage we were shown. Dixon is troubled to say the least. His performance is something to keep an eye out for.
Here is the press release.
Just before it premieres this Saturday July 21 at Fantasia Film Festival, Raven Banner Releasing slides in to pick up the rights to Knuckleball for Canada.
Raven Banner likes a good twisted thriller and Knuckleball hits it right out of the park with this nail-biting horror.
Directed by Mike Peterson (Lloyd The Conqueror) this is a feature you wouldn’t expect from the Calgarian director, and that’s a good thing. Keep them guessing. And that’s what you’ll be doing throughout this “R rated version of Home Alone.”
Henry is a 12-year old who finds himself cut off and alone on an isolated farm after his grandfather unexpectedly dies. The nearest neighbor finds out there’s no one to protect the young guy, and Henry becomes a target for reasons that are unknown. His parents are at least 24 hours from returning, and a massive snowstorm is brewing. Henry retreats into the house and prepares for a siege. What follows is a desperate battle for survival that will also unlock the terrifying connection between his family and the killer next door.
“The enthusiasm and genre expertise of Raven Banner is the perfect fit for Knuckleball,” says writer/director Peterson. “We’re looking forward to releasing the film in Canada with them.”
Knuckleball stars Luca Villacis (Channel Zero), Munro Chambers (Turbo Kid), Kathleen Munroe (The Void, Birdland) and Michael Ironside (Scanners, Total Recall, Stegman is Dead). Produced by Julian Black Antelope, Mike Peterson, Kurtis Harder (Still/Born) and Lars Lehmann. The film was financed by Calgary-based production company 775 Media Corp., with the assistance of Telefilm Canada.
Knuckleball will open theatrically across Canada this fall, followed up with iTunes and VOD.
