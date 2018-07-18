KNUCKLEBALL: Raven Banner Acquires Canadian Thriller

Our friends at Raven Banner have just picked up the Canadian thriller Knuckleball. Michael Peterson`s film will have its Quebec Premiere at Fantasia on Saturday. Raven Banner plans a theatrical release this Fall followed by iTunes and VOD.

We saw the trailer and a clip from Knuckleball during last year`s buyer`s showcase during the Frontieres Co-pro market. I had this to say,

The trailer definitively gives off a Home Alone goes horror vibe with what looks like Henry setting up traps for Dixon. But yeah, it certainly looks darker than that franchise for sure. The surprising turn here is from Munro Chambers as the creepy neighbor. No longer the squeaky clean Kid from Turbo Kid there is something really unsettling about his appearance and he actions in the footage we were shown. Dixon is troubled to say the least. His performance is something to keep an eye out for.

Here is the press release.