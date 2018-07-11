Exclusive ACCESS ALL AREAS Clip: I Wanna Dip Him in Yogurt

Now available to watch via various Video On Demand and digital platforms, Access All Areas looks to be a bright entry in the music-themed movie department. I say that based on the plot and an exclusive clip that can be watched below.

Here's the official synopsis: "When hapless Heath gets caught up in Mia's desperate bid for freedom, it catapults them and their friends on a wild road-trip to the Isle of Sounds festival, where they lose themselves in the crowd and find themselves in the music.

"Nothing goes to plan, but if they can get hold of some tickets and survive the crowds, toilets, aerial acrobats, chaos, Swedish hipsters, as well as the unwelcome appearance of their maniacal parents, it promises to be an unforgettable weekend."

Our clip finds the intrepid young people about to board a sailing vessel bound for the festival. First, however, they must pass inspection by a cheeky guard of sorts.

Ella Purnell, Edward Bluemel, Jordan Stephens, Georgie Henley, Nigel Lindsay, Jo Hartley and Jason Flemyng star in the film, which was directed by Bryn Higgins from an original screenplay written by Oliver Veysey. Purnell has gained notice from her Starz series Sweetbiter, while Bluemel was featured in The Commuter and Henley in The Chronicles of Narnia.

The film features music from Tame Impala, Duke Dumont, The Who, Disclosure, and more. Check our the clip below, as well as the trailer, and then visit the various official sites below for more information about the film and how to watch it in full (and legally!).

