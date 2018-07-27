ALTERED CARBON Renewed With Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs

Altered Carbon. Good news abounds for fans of Netflix's adaptation of Richard Morgan's cyberpunk novel Variety reports that the series has been renewed for a second season and Marvel Cinematic Universe regular Anthony Mackie has been cast to take over the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs.

It is a good move on the production behalf because it sticks with the plot point that consciousnesses can be transferred between host bodies. It also raises the profile of the show seeing as Mackie is a member of one of the largest franchises in history, the MCU. This should draw in more of that crowd.

The only question for now is will showrunner Laeta Kalogridis and her new co-showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker (Fringe, Lost, The Flash and Scandal) adapt the next book in the series, Broken Angels?

The story in Broken Angels picks up some thirty years after the events in Altered Carbon and Kovacs is recruited to provide security for an archaeology expedition to a Martian artifact that is a portal to a silent Martian ship worlds away. Themes include Coorporate espionage, the fate of a previous archeological team and the mysteries of Martian technology. Wrap all that up in a good dose of Kovacs’ version of delivering justice by way of a Sunjet Particle Thrower.