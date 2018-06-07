Seattle 2018 Preview: 5 Can't Miss Picks from Week 4 of SIFF

Thunder Road
Jim Cummings has fans galore from his short films. His feature debut is an adaptation of one of those shorts. The short version won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2016 and this feature just won the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW.
Bodied
Joseph Kahn's hip-hop battle-rap comedy has set audiences alight since its raucous debut at TIFF Midnight Madness last year. This is a total blast so don't miss your chance to see it on the big screen.
A Tribute to Ethan Hawke and Blaze
Uber talented actor, director, and all around nice dude Ethan Hawke gets the tribute treatment from SIFF for the closing weekend. His film, which stars Benjamin Dickey, Alia Shawkat, Josh Hamilton, and Charlie Sexton, will screen after.
Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot
SIFF closes up shop with the latest from Northwesterner Gus Van Sant. This one stars Joaquin Phoenix as Portland cartoonist John Callahan with Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, and Jack Black in support.
SIFF's Works in Progress Forum
One of the coolest events that SIFF puts on is always the annual W.I.P. forum. Check out what's next by attending the following sessions:
Narrative Session One: The Dive (pictured)
Narrative Session Two: Hanging
Documentary Session One: Paradise
Documentary Session Two: Good Ol Girl
Also don't miss this live reading of SIFF Screenplay Competition winner Youth Decay by Brandon Hall.