NYAFF Coverage Hollywood Features All Reviews Weird Reviews Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

ATLANTA's Hiro Murai in Talks to Direct Thriller MAN ALIVE

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
ATLANTA's Hiro Murai in Talks to Direct Thriller MAN ALIVE
Deadline is reporting that Hiro Murai, director of episodes of Atlanta and Childish Gambino's latest video This Is America, is in talks to direct his debut feature film, Man Alive
 
The script was bought off of a spec from Joe Greenberg and has been rewritten by It Follows' David Robert Mitchell. 
 
Man Alive covers the events following the invasion of earth by an alien species, when a man faced with isolation and loneliness in order to survive realizes he might not be alone after all. 
 
Photo: Curtis Baker/FX
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
David Robert MitchellHiro MuraiMan AliveThriller
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.