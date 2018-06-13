ATLANTA's Hiro Murai in Talks to Direct Thriller MAN ALIVE

Deadline
is reporting that Hiro Murai, director of episodes of Atlanta
and Childish Gambino's latest video This Is America
, is in talks to direct his debut feature film, Man Alive
.
The script was bought off of a spec from Joe Greenberg and has been rewritten by It Follows' David Robert Mitchell.
Man Alive covers the events following the invasion of earth by an alien species, when a man faced with isolation and loneliness in order to survive realizes he might not be alone after all.
Photo: Curtis Baker/FX
