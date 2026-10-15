CYBER PROTOCOL Trailer: Short-Form Emmy Contender 'RZR' Reborn as Feature Film This November

The fine folks at Studio Dome have announced the release of Cyber Protocol this November. The movie, a feature film adaptation of a short form series, stars David Bianchi and Mena Suvari.

The story follows a talented hacker who invents a powerful neural implant capable of tearing through the dark web's heaviest criminal security systems. However, his creation quickly unleashes absolute chaos across the city. As everything spirals out of control, he has to fight just to stay alive while a determined detective hot on his trail tries to hunt him down.

Cyber Protocol is a sci-fi thriller set in a grim, future Los Angeles that is completely overrun by black market criminals, artificial intelligence, and shady cryptocurrency networks.

Cyber Protocol was directed by the trio of Yuri Alves, Christopher Folkens and Daniel J. Pico, from a screenplay penned by Pico and Bianchi. The science-fiction thriller will release through Studio Dome on November 5th.

Check out the trailer below.

Cyber Protocol, Led by David Bianchi and Mena Suvari Sets North American Release Date with Studio Dome

A Feature Film reimagining of the Primetime Emmy® nominated series ‘RZR’ opens in North America November 5 exclusively with Studio Dome, with international rollout across 20-plus territories via VMI Worldwide.

Cyber Protocol, the science-fiction thriller led by David Bianchi and Primetime Emmy® nominee and SAG Award Winner Mena Suvari, has locked a North American release date with Studio Dome. The feature will launch across North America on November 5, 2026, exclusively through Shaked Berenson’s Studio Dome. Internationally, the film has been placed to release in over 20 countries, with VMI Worldwide handling foreign sales.

Cyber Protocol is a feature-length reimagining of the Primetime Emmy-nominated short form series RZR (created by and starring Bianchi). The series earned Suvari a Primetime Emmy nomination at the 76th Primetime Emmy® Awards for her performance in the series – now being released as stand-alone feature. RZR originally premiered on Gala Film, a platform that is no longer active, leaving the series unavailable anywhere in the world.

Cyber Protocol is a science-fiction thriller in a dystopian world of neural implants, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and black-market crime. Pic is set in a dystopian Los Angeles overrun by black marketeers and centers on a hacker (Bianchi) wrestling with his safety after his neural-implant invention (used to break into dark infrastructures and criminal networks) reaps chaos. Suvari plays Detective Thompson on his trail.

Alongside Bianchi and Suvari, the ensemble includes Emilio Rivera (Mayans M.C.), Richard Cabral (American Crime), Mimi Davila (The Scout), Christopher Rodriguez Marquette (Reacher), and Danny Trejo (Machete).

Cyber Protocol is directed by Yuri Alves, Christopher Folkens and Daniel J. Pico, from a screenplay penned by Pico and Bianchi. Bianchi produces alongside Noelle Hubbell for Exertion Films. VMI Worldwide COO Jessica Russo described the film as “an immersive, high-stakes ride packed with relentless action.”

The pickup marks the latest genre play for Studio Dome, the global distribution and VOD-aggregation company founded by industry veteran Shaked Berenson, who has marketed, sold and released more than 1,000 films and television series. Cyber Protocol slots directly into the company’s genre push.

“This project was always bigger than a short form series. Cyber Protocol now allows hundreds of thousands, possibly millions of people worldwide to see the film.” said Bianchi.

“Cyber Protocol is precisely the kind of bold, commercially minded genre film our platform was built to champion,” said Berenson.